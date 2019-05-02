Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Elsie Knuckles Obituary
Funeral services for Elsie Mae Shelton Knuckles, 92, of 128 Owens St, Spartanburg, SC will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 pm at Friendship Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a former employee of Raycord Co., Inc. She is survived by one son, Robert Knuckles; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Ester Hunter; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Community Mortuary
Spartanburg, SC
864-948-0025
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 2, 2019
