Elsie Pearline (Means) Belton
Graveside services for Elsie Pearline Means Belton, 96, of Spartanburg, SC will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1 pm at Cedarwood Cemetery at East Spartanburg
She was the daughter of the late Ellis Calvin Means, Sr. and Grace White Means. She ia survived by one son, Thomas Means; three daughters, Gracie Mae Cheeks, Judy Means, and Annie Watt; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and eight great, great-grandchildren.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cedarwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
