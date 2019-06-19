|
|
INMAN, SC- Elvin Donald Moore, Sr., 76, of 310 Abernathy Rd. passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Inman Healthcare. Mr. Moore was born in Spartanburg, SC on October 17, 1942, a son of the late George Ellis and Ann Godfrey Moore. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was the beloved husband of Brenda Joyce (Mosier) Moore. He had retired from Phelps Dodge after 37 years of service and Denny's Corp after 11 yrs of service. He served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard for 27 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Brenda are two daughters: Donna Brown (Joe) and Wendy Woods all of Inman, SC, a son: Donnie Moore (Melissa) of Atlanta, Ga and a sister, Vickie Hill (Leonard) of Gaffney, SC. There are 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Mr. Moore was predeceased by a daughter, Susan Greenway, a sister, Cheryl Moore and two brothers, Ray and John Moore.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 1:00 to 1:50 PM at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC. Funeral services will follow in the Seawright Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Nathan Sumner officiating. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, SC with Army military rites presented by the SC State Guard. The family will be at the home.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 19, 2019