|
|
Elwillie Gambrell of 165 Dogan Ct. Spartanburg entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Union Medical Center, Union S.C.
A native of Union County, she was the widow of Sammy Gambrell and daughter of the late Willie and Mollie Henderson. She was a member of House of Reconciliation Church, Union, S.C.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are two daughters: Dollie Bell of Union, S.C. and Gloria Howard of Spartanburg, S.C.; one son, Devonar Tate of Conway, S.C.: four brothers, Adolphus Sims, Henry Sims and David Henderson, all of Spartanburg, S.C., James Henderson of Simpsonville ,S.C.; three Grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2020