Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emerson Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emerson Rodgers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emerson Rodgers Obituary
Mr. Emerson Rodgers of 562 Wofford St., Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January, 2, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Union County, he was the son of the late Rev. Junious and Emma Boyd Rodgers, Jr.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one sister, Ruth Mckissick of Chicago, IL; one brother, Samuel Rodgers of Moore, SC.; and, a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his brother, Samuel Rodgers, 122 Linville Dr. Moore, SC.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
www.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emerson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -