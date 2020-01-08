|
Mr. Emerson Rodgers of 562 Wofford St., Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January, 2, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Union County, he was the son of the late Rev. Junious and Emma Boyd Rodgers, Jr.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one sister, Ruth Mckissick of Chicago, IL; one brother, Samuel Rodgers of Moore, SC.; and, a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his brother, Samuel Rodgers, 122 Linville Dr. Moore, SC.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 8, 2020