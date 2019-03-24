|
Emily D. Robinson, 84, of Woodruff, SC went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John and Fannie "Grizzle" Deaton.
She is survived by one daughter Tammy "Bird" Robinson, two sons James "Jimmy" and John Michael "Boney" Robinson all of Woodruff, four grandchildren Michelle Call (Scott), Casey Bowen (Josh), Brandon Robinson (Amy), Thomas Robinson (Kate), five great-grandchildren Oliva, Emmalyn, Brodee, Blaire and Braelyn.
In addition to her parents she was pre-deceased by two sisters Nellie Deaton, Helen Henderson and one brother Bo Deaton.
Funeral Service will be held 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at JK Yarborough Chapel with Rev. Fred Quidley officiating. Visitation will be prior to the services at 2:00pm.
Interment will be held in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens following the service.
