JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Road
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-2550
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Road
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Road
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Resources
Emily D. Robinson Obituary
Emily D. Robinson, 84, of Woodruff, SC went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John and Fannie "Grizzle" Deaton.
She is survived by one daughter Tammy "Bird" Robinson, two sons James "Jimmy" and John Michael "Boney" Robinson all of Woodruff, four grandchildren Michelle Call (Scott), Casey Bowen (Josh), Brandon Robinson (Amy), Thomas Robinson (Kate), five great-grandchildren Oliva, Emmalyn, Brodee, Blaire and Braelyn.
In addition to her parents she was pre-deceased by two sisters Nellie Deaton, Helen Henderson and one brother Bo Deaton.
Funeral Service will be held 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at JK Yarborough Chapel with Rev. Fred Quidley officiating. Visitation will be prior to the services at 2:00pm.
Interment will be held in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens following the service.
E-Condolences may be sent online www.yarboroughmortuary.com
JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Hwy.
Woodruff SC 29388
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
