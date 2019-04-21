|
|
INMAN, SC- Emily Ridings Morrow passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late Wiley Judson Ridings and Tempie Burgess Ridings. She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Morrow, and her son, David J. Morrow. Emily is survived by two daughters, Janice E. Morrow and Elizabeth M. Hammond, son-in-law Richard D. Hammond, and grandsons Matthew and Trevor Hammond. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Ray Ridings. Emily is survived by a sister, Hazel Wingo, and two brothers, Wiley H. Ridings and Nathan C. Ridings, beloved nieces and nephews and extended family members.
Emily attended Robinsons Business School. She worked for Grower's Bank & Trust for 5 years and C&S bank for 33 years. After retirement, she also worked for Dillard's department store in the customer service department for approximately 11 years. She has delivered meals in the past for Meals on Wheels. She was a longtime member of First Baptist North Spartanburg, where she sometimes served as an usher. She loved to read, take trips, and spend time with her family. She was an incredible mother, wife, daughter, aunt, and friend and had a calming presence about her. She is an irreplaceable part of our family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel at Seawright Funeral Home.conducted by Rev. Jonathan Bright. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Afterwards, the family will meet privately at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (Honor & Memorial Giving), 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C. 28201.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019