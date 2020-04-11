Home

Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Good Shepherd Cemetery
Tryon, SC
View Map
Emma (Sheppard) Jackson

Emma (Sheppard) Jackson Obituary
Emma Sheppard Jackson of Columbus, NC went home to be with the lord Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare. She was a long-time resident of Columbus, NC. Emma or Peggy as she was affectionately called was a faithful and active member of the Church of the living God in Tryon, NC. She served as the church hostess and daughter of Zion superintendent. Emma attended nursing school in Asheville, NC and retired from White Oak Terrace Tryon, NC.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Zenobia Sheppard; her husband, Thomas Walter (TW) Jackson; her son, Walter Jackson; and all eight of her siblings. Her legacy continues on in her daughters; Elizabeth Flowers, April Jackson, and Emily (Rodrick) Weatherall, all of Spartanburg, SC; her grandchildren, Alisha (Josh) McCravy and Monique Edwards of Spartanburg,SC, Marcus (Christal) Jackson of Farfax, VA, Ashley(Nick) Pfirrman of Hillsborough,NC, Daviano, Keyon and Tevon Jackson of Spartanburg, SC; and 12 great-grands.
Graveside services will be held at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Tryon, NC on Saturday, April 11, at 1 o'clock in the afternoon officiated by Pastor Sarah Taylor. The family will be receiving friends following the service at the gravesite.
Cannon and Sons Mortuary, Inman SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 11, 2020
