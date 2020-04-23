|
|
MOORE, SC- Emma Jane Broach Quarles, 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Florence County on October 05, 1938, she was the daughter of the late James and Missouri Sims Broach and the wife of Barbour Ralph Quarles for sixty-three years. She was a member of Abundant Life Church in Simpsonville and retired from Midway Boarding Home.
Survivors include two sons, Ronnie Quarles of Lyman and Michael Quarles of Moore; four grandchildren, Johnathan (Jennifer) Quarles, Crystal Quarles, Jaylee (Carissa) Quarles and Elizabeth Quarles; and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by three brothers, Ray, Frank and Jimmy Broach; a sister, Ann Thrasher.
The family will have Private Services.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 23, 2020