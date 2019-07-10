|
DUNCAN, SC- Emma Jean Pearson Eubanks, 82, was received by the lord and his graces on Monday, July 08, 2019. Born on May 16, 1937 in Reidville SC, she was the daughter of the late Roy Thomas and Mildred Sexton Pearson and the wife of James "Jimmy" Mardell Eubanks. She was a seamstress for Lowentein and clerk for Springs Industries for forty years and a lifetime member of Sharon United Methodist Church for 62 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia E Eubanks; a son, James Michael "Mike" Eubanks and wife, JoAnn; a sister, Joyce Ann Gregory; two grandchildren, Charles Brandon Brown and Clayton Roy-Michael Eubanks; two great-grandchildren, Callie Emma Montoya and James Sagan Brown. She was predeceased by a brother, Marvin Pearson.
Visitation will be held from 6PM until 8PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at 10AM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Sharon United Methodist Church with Revs. Gryff Carosiello and Ricci Allen, Sr.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Ava Epps for the care and love given to their mother.
Memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church, 1421 Reidville Sharon Road, Greer 29651 or Helping Hand Hospice, 1229 Boiling Springs Road Spartanburg 29303.
