SPARTANBURG, SC- Emma Jean Moates, 70 of 214 Quartermaster Road died April 22, 2020 at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Walter Parks, Sr. and Annie Maude Parks.
Survivors include one daughter, Teresa Goodman (Carlos) of Covington, GA; two sons, Franklin Parks (Thomasina) of Woodruff, SC and James Curtis Parks (Tanya) of Spartanburg, SC; and one sister, Lucy Gilliam( John Cal) of Woodruff, SC.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Enoree, SC.
W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 29, 2020