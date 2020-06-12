Marty & Family
Sorry to hear about Mama Jeans passing. Just wanted to let you all know that me & mom are praying for you all during this difficult time. She was always so kind to us and would always ask me about how mom was when I saw her
Shannon
SPARTANBURG, SC - Emma Jean Gilbert Wright, 95, passed away peacefully at The Inverness of Spartanburg on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020. Born September 24, 1924 in Pineville, Kentucky, Jean was the daughter of the late Roland Gilbert and Cora Hayslett Gilbert. She was a graduate of Pineville High School, class of '42. For most of her career, she was a regulatory specialist with the Blood Bank Foundation and Plasma Alliance until her retirement. She was a member of Roebuck Baptist Church in Roebuck, South Carolina where she participated in the Dorcas Sunday School Class.
Emma Jean is survived by a son, Daniel E. Wright and his wife Betty of Florence, KY, two daughters, Jennifer Boudreau of Flowery Branch, GA and Marty Owens and husband Tom of Roebuck, SC; grandchildren Bryan Wright and wife Farrah, Robby Boudreau and wife Brittany, Danielle Boudreau, Brooke Parris and husband Jeremy, Drew Owens and wife Melissa, Ross Owens and wife Stacey; great-grandchildren Cian and Elias Wright, RJ Boudreau, Greyson and Addy Parris, Emery and Asher Owens, Logan, Tanner and Avery Owens.
Emma Jean is survived by one brother, Michael Gilbert of New Albany, Indiana. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that were very special to her. She was predeceased by her parents, Roland and Cora Hayslett Gilbert of Pineville, KY; brothers Ted Gilbert, Ralph Gilbert, Jim Gilbert and sisters Lorene Mink, Madeline Mills and Opal Lee Calvert.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Inverness of Spartanburg and Compassus Hospice for their support and loving care of our mother. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Arnett-Steele Funeral Home in Pineville, KY. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Pineville Cemetery, Pineville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org or by calling 1-800-272-3900; or to the Kingdom Investment Fund of Roebuck Baptist Church, PO Box 490, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.