INMAN, SC- Emma Le Claire Allison, 60, of Inman, SC, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home. Born February 18, 1959, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Pauline "Polly" Thompson Allison and John Coan Allison, Sr.
A Campbell University graduate, Le Claire retired from the United Methodist Church in Raleigh, NC.
Survivors include her sister, Rachel Sprayberry (Ron) of Richmond, VA; a niece, Jennifer Michaelides; and a nephew, Michael Sprayberry.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, June 10, 2019, in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, 3119 Hwy 56, Pauline, SC 29374, by The Rev. Jimmie Farmer. Following the service the family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or online at www.samaritanspurse.org.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 9, 2019