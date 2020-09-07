1/1
Emma (Wilson) Lee
1928 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Emma Wilson Lee, 91, of Spartanburg, SC died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her home. Born December 8, 1928 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of Roy Stewart and Fannie Berry Wilson and the widow of John R. Lee.
Emma was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, and was the Sunday School Secretary for 31 years. She loved to watch birds, flower gardening, reading and most importantly, loved her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Lee Johnson (Clyde) of Spartanburg, SC, her granddaughter, Tamara Campbell of Chesnee, SC, great grandson, Jake Ezell (Meghan) of Spartanburg, SC, great granddaughter, Tori Elizabeth Davis of Spartanburg, SC, great-great grandson, William Jakob Ezell of Spartanburg, SC, and her sister, Myra W. Webb of Spartanburg, SC. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Herbert Wilson and Melvin Wilson.
Family graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery, 1551 Bryant Road, Spartanburg, SC, 29303, conducted by The Rev. Gary Pruitt and The Rev. Ty Childers.
The family requires that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Building Fund of Fairview Baptist Church, 1551 Bryant Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
We would like to express our sincere thanks to Spartanburg Regional Hospice home for their love and care to Emma.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery
