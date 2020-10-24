1/
Emma Louise "Shirley" Emory
1931 - 2020
MOORE- Emma Louise "Shirley" Emory, 89, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Born on January 5, 1931, she was a widow of the late Lewis O'neal Emory. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and retired from Startex Mills.
Survivors include a son Dr. Danny Emory and wife Barbara of Morganton, NC; a daughter Kay Fowler and husband Mike of Blue Ridge; Five Grandchildren, Danielle Wheeler and husband Adam, Diana Williams and husband Allan, Dedra Sain and husband Dillon, Erin Painter and husband Chad, and Emmy Ray and husband Daniel, and four Great Grandchildren, Owen Painter, Wyatt Painter, Piper Ray, and Hollis Ray. She was predeceased by a Great Grandson Jack Williams; Two brothers and two sisters
Graveside services will be 2 pm Sunday at Westwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Robert Emory officiating.
The Family is at their respective homes.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Westwood Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
