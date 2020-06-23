INMAN, SC- Emma Roberta Alverson Smith, 94, of 670 Narrow Circle went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Born in Inman, South Carolina on May 10, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Sallie (Young) Tapp Alverson and John B. Alverson and was the wife of the late Roy "Slick" Smith.

Mrs. Smith retired from Abbott Labortories after 30 years and was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry Smith and his wife, Barbara of Inman, SC and Bobby Smith and his wife, Chris of Campobello, SC along with six grandchildren, Zach Foster, Bobby Lee Smith, Kelly West, Justin Smith, Jeremy Smith and John Duffey. .

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also predeceased by one grandson, Clay Smith; one sister, Luna Greenway; two half sisters, Annie Mary Owens and Beulah Matthews and two half brothers, Bill Tapp and Robert Tapp.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Walnut Hill Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Odell Mosley and Rev. Gary Hensley and Dr. Tommy Turner officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Seawright Funeral Home

Inman, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store