Emogene Taylor
COLUMBUS- Emogene Taylor, 86, of Columbus passed away on July 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John Johnson and Juliette Gilbert Johnson Ivie and step daughter of Judge Ivie.
She is survived by her husband Roy Lee Taylor; three sons Garry Lee Taylor, Darryl Taylor, and Rickey Lee Taylor; son in law Roger Walker and wife Miriam Guffey Walker; 16 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter Deborah Taylor Walker.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 pm Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:30pm at the funeral home chapel conducted by Dr. Darryl Taylor and Rev. Randy Metcalf. Burial will be in Melvin Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Stateline Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
