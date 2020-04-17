|
MOORE, SC- Emory Thomas, 84, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Growing up on a farm in Effingham County, Georgia he was the son of the late Clifton and Sarah Ouzts Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ella Thomas.
Emory was a supervisor of printing for 41 years at Union Camp Corporation. He was a veteran of the Georgia National Guard, serving for 21 years.
At home, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and swimming. He was a life-long fan of NASCAR racing. Emory was an eager traveler with his wife and family, visiting all of the fifty states as well as Canada, Mexico, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, and Norway.
Dedicated to his Christian faith, Emory taught Sunday school for over sixty years. He served others as a deacon in the Baptist Church and took recorded services to homebound persons. He enjoyed sharing in the faith of others through mission trips to Poland and Myanmar.
Emory was a father who gave his spouse, children, and grandchild the gift of his presence in the key moments of life. So many moments were key because his presence created joy and meaning. We have come this far in the journey because he got up and moved with us.
Survivors also include a son, Gerald Thomas (Marlene Thomas) of Winston Salem, NC; brothers, Wiley Thomas (Claudette) of Rincon, GA, and Rodney Thomas; grandchild, Sarah Grubb and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Robin Elizabeth Thomas Grubb; a brother, Fred Thomas; sisters, Ollie Thomas and Zella Wilson.
He was a member of Morningside Baptist Church (Spartanburg, SC). A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can stand close enough to lean on one another.
