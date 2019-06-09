|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- It is with heavy hearts that we must say Eric passed away in Spartanburg, SC, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 45. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the beloved son of Bill and Jane Wood and beloved brother of Barrett Wood and uncle to Trent Wood.
Eric graduated from Altoona High School and Juniata College in Pennsylvania and received a Master's Degree in Sports Science from Gardner Webb University in North Carolina. He was a strength and conditioning specialist and trainer in Spartanburg.
He was known for his beautiful smile and his kindness which affected many people's lives.
A private memorial service honoring his life was held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The Grapevine Church of God in Spartanburg with Pastor Paul Allison officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the scholarship established in Eric's name: AAHS Scholarship, 1415 6th Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602 (mark checks for the benefit of Eric Wood).
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 9, 2019