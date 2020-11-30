1/1
Ericka Grace Solesbee
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Ericka Grace Solesbee, 20, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was a 2019 graduate of Boiling Springs High School. She was the daughter of Carroll and Tina Holbrook Solesbee.
She is survived by one sister, Emily Solesbee (Kam) Hammett, grandmother; Shirley Solesbee, niece and nephew Kali and Kade Hammett with whom she had a special bond. Ericka is also survived by Aunts and Uncles, Debbie Solesbee Brisson (Jack), Ronnie and Donna Solesbee, Tim and Denise Solesbee, Darroll and Rhonda Solesbee and Robert and Lisa Bell. She was predeceased in death by grandparents; Dean Solesbee, Calvin Holbrook and Patsy Holbrook.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jan King and Pastor Daniel Thrower officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Burial will be at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to The Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will be at the residence.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Boiling Springs, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
Praying for the Lord to bless you abundantly with His perfect peace and comfort.
Amelia Wall
