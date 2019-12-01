|
INMAN, SC- Erika Sommerlad Clormann, 76, of Inman, SC passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 following a long illness. She was the wife of Wolfgang Clormann.
Mrs. Clormann was a native of Friedberg, Germany and a daughter of the late Ludwig and Erika Beier Summerlad. She was owner of Boiling Springs Pet World and was of the Lutheran faith.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael R. (Penny) Clormann and grandson, Cody Clormann. She was predeceased by two brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00 noon at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel officiated by Ray McGalliard.
Memorials may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
