Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erika Clormann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erika (Sommerlad) Clormann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erika (Sommerlad) Clormann Obituary
INMAN, SC- Erika Sommerlad Clormann, 76, of Inman, SC passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 following a long illness. She was the wife of Wolfgang Clormann.
Mrs. Clormann was a native of Friedberg, Germany and a daughter of the late Ludwig and Erika Beier Summerlad. She was owner of Boiling Springs Pet World and was of the Lutheran faith.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael R. (Penny) Clormann and grandson, Cody Clormann. She was predeceased by two brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00 noon at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel officiated by Ray McGalliard.
Memorials may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erika's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -