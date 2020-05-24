|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Erika Suzanne Gilbert, 22, went home to be with the Lord, Friday May 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
Born March 16, 1998 in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of Cly C. Gilbert and Frankie Theo Gilbert of Chesnee and was a member of New Pleasant Baptist Church. To know Erika was to immediately love her. Her joy and love for life was contagious. She could always be found eating Mexican, singing her favorite Jonas Brothers or Broadway songs, watching Disney or Andy Griffith, coloring beautiful pictures or flirting with boys. She was a fighter that amazed doctors, nurses and everyone until her final breath, which was her testimony of God's love and grace. Her greatest love was being with her family, but the bigger the crowd around her, the happier she was. Erika was named the first SC Miss Amazing Teen, she played Miracle League baseball, participated in Special Olympics, danced hip hop, and loved spending her weekends watching shows at the Spartanburg Little Theatre. She touched so many lives and the world is brighter (and more purple) because of this sweet angel.
Surviving in addition to her parents is her sister and soulmate, Miranda Gilbert of Spartanburg; brother, Jared Lanford of Chesnee; nephews; Banx Lanford of Chesnee, Lennox Martin of Chesnee; grandparents, R.V. Theo and wife Betty of Woodruff; great-grandmother, Mattie Cooper of Woodruff; aunts and uncles, Steve and Belinda Wade of Lake Bowen, Rick and Jonnie Casebeer of Woodruff; cousins, Clint Wade and wife Shannon and daughter Boyd of Spartanburg, Taylor Wade and wife Taylor of Chesnee and Dalton Theo and son Noah of Woodruff. Also are special friends; Blake Kirsch, Lexie Roach and Ben Bouwkamp.
She was predeceased by grandparents, Kenny and Annie Mae Barnette and Curtis "C.C." and Barbara Sue Gilbert.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at New Pleasant Baptist Church, 242 New Pleasant Rd, Gaffney, SC 29341.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at New Pleasant Baptist Church with Rev. Bryan Yelton and Dr. Gary Grogan officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank Spartanburg Regional Hospice House, Spartanburg Regional Hospital, Greenville Hospital and the many educators of Spartanburg School District 2. A special thank you to Dr. Antine Stenbit and Dr. Katherine Spinks.
Memorial donations may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to New Pleasant Baptist Church Playground fund, 242 New Pleasant Road Gaffney, SC 29341
The family is at the home.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 24, 2020