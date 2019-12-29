|
ROEBUCK- Erin Kate McGuinn, 41, daughter of Gayle Swendson McGuinn and the late Dr. Terry McGuinn, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was a born-again Christian, baptized at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Moore, SC.
She was born August 10, 1978 in Spartanburg, SC and enjoyed living in her country home in south Spartanburg County.
She was affectionately known as "Cowgirl" because of her love of horses and as "Ellie Mae" because she was an animal rescuer of cats and dogs.
Erin Kate was a self-employed landscaper having attended Spartanburg Technical College on a horticulture scholarship granted by the South Carolina Federation of Women's Garden Clubs after graduating from Dorman High School, Class of 1996. While attending STC, she worked at Carolina Garden World (formerly Mark's Garden World). She also worked at Carolina Farm and Wildlife and at the Spartanburg Humane Society, as well as a house, horse and barn sitter.
She was happiest when driving her Chevrolet truck while loudly singing mountain gospel music and usually pulling her horse trailer full of horses, hay, flowers, plants or trees; sharing her love of horses, cats and dogs with neighborhood children; maintaining a back yard habitat for a variety of birds and deer; participating in the annual Audubon Society bird count; fishing with her dog on Lake Greenwood, SC; trapping feral cats for the spay and neuter program with fellow volunteers; and relaxing by reading a novel, writing in her journal, or sharing animal stories on Facebook while cuddling with her beloved dog Tink and her four cats.
Erin Kate is survived by her mother, Gayle Swendson McGuinn of the home; maternal aunts, Joyce Sherrow (Ray) of Maggie Valley, NC, Rose Swendson of Tampa, FL, and Donna Case Swendson of St. Petersburg Beach, FL; and a host of cousins, friends, and medical professionals who have faithfully cared for her.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, August and Guilda Swendson of Tampa, FL and John W. and Katie Kay McGuinn of Tryon, NC; a maternal uncle, Guy Lindsey Swendson of Tampa, FL; and by her brother Sean Kevin McGuinn of Roebuck, SC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 229, Roebuck, SC 29376; Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303; or the Animal Allies, Inc., 1097 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
