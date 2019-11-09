|
ARCADIA, SC- Gene Revels, 65, of Arcadia, SC, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born June 9, 1954, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Samuel and Betty Andrews Revels.
An U. S. Marine veteran, Mr. Revels was employed with Revels Automotive and was a 3rd Degree Mason and member of Lone Oak Masonic Lodge #372 AFM.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Shelton Revels; children, Eric D. Revels of Arkansas and Karen "Toot" Revels of Spartanburg, SC; six grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Linda Fletcher (Aaron) of Boiling Springs, SC, Marvin Revels of Arcadia, SC, Cathy Ridings (Charles) of Spartanburg, SC, Libby Crowe (Keith) of Arcadia, SC, and Donnie "Bubba" Rollins (Lisa) of Una, SC.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sons, Robbie E. Revels and Rusty L. Revels.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Una First Freewill Baptist Church, 2130 Caldwell Rd., Una, SC 29378, by The
Rev. Kenneth Cash. Visitation will follow the service.
