BUFFALO, SC- Ernest Everette Smith, 84, of Buffalo, SC, passed away on July 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Ernest and Eulalia Smith, also of Buffalo, SC.
Retired from 42 years in the lumber industry, Everette worked at Smith Williams Lumber, Clement Lumber, and Neely's Lumber. He faithfully served Putman Baptist Church as Sunday school teacher and deacon.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Sherbert Smith, daughter Betsy Smith Smoak (Jeremiah), son, Rickey Smith (Kay), and five grandchildren: Alan, Hannah, Angus, June, and Nash. He was predeceased by his brother, Billy Smith.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 27, at Putman Baptist Church with pastors Josh Freeman and David Freeman officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 am in the church.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Agape Hospice, 128 Library Hill Lane, Lexington, SC 29072.
