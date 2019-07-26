Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Putman Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Putman Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Everette Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Everette Smith Obituary
BUFFALO, SC- Ernest Everette Smith, 84, of Buffalo, SC, passed away on July 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Ernest and Eulalia Smith, also of Buffalo, SC.
Retired from 42 years in the lumber industry, Everette worked at Smith Williams Lumber, Clement Lumber, and Neely's Lumber. He faithfully served Putman Baptist Church as Sunday school teacher and deacon.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Sherbert Smith, daughter Betsy Smith Smoak (Jeremiah), son, Rickey Smith (Kay), and five grandchildren: Alan, Hannah, Angus, June, and Nash. He was predeceased by his brother, Billy Smith.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 27, at Putman Baptist Church with pastors Josh Freeman and David Freeman officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 am in the church.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Agape Hospice, 128 Library Hill Lane, Lexington, SC 29072.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now