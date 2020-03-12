|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ernest Harold Goen, 94, of Spartanburg and formerly of Moore, SC, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at White Oak Manor-Spartanburg. Born July 25, 1925, in Kannapolis, NC, he was the son of the late William Franklin Goen and Mattie Baker Goen and husband of the late Margaret Fisher Goen.
Mr. Goen was a member of Woodruff Church of God and retired from the textile industry having worked with Spartan Mills and Watts Mill.
Survivors include his sons, Thomas H. Goen (Nancy Ann) and William "Bubba" Goen (Peggy Fish), all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, William Brandon Goen, Andrew Justin Goen, Tiffany Samantha Goen, Candice Michelle Martin, Robert Lance Rapalee, Stacy Ann Rapalee, and Loren Fish; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his siblings, Johnny William Goen and Hazel G. Holland.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, March 13, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Rose Hill Cemetery, 9 Watts Ave., Laurens, SC 29360.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 12, 2020