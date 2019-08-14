Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
Visitation
Following Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
Ernest J. "Ernie" Gosselin


1936 - 2019
Ernest J. "Ernie" Gosselin Obituary
Arcadia, SC- Ernest Joseph Gosselin, Jr., 82, husband of Lois Marlene Sweitzer Gosselin, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home.
Born December 5, 1936 in Norwich, CT, Ernie was the son of the late Ernest Joseph Gosselin, Sr. and Mary Dion Gosselin.
In addition to his wife, Ernie is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Chip), Tracy (Kevin), Leslie (Patrick), and Michelle (Tom); nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Penix and Linda Rimar (Vincent).
A memorial service with military honors will be held Saturday, August 17th, 11:00AM at Dunbar Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend Scott Linnerud.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 14 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
