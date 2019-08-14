|
|
Arcadia, SC- Ernest Joseph Gosselin, Jr., 82, husband of Lois Marlene Sweitzer Gosselin, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home.
Born December 5, 1936 in Norwich, CT, Ernie was the son of the late Ernest Joseph Gosselin, Sr. and Mary Dion Gosselin.
In addition to his wife, Ernie is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Chip), Tracy (Kevin), Leslie (Patrick), and Michelle (Tom); nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Penix and Linda Rimar (Vincent).
A memorial service with military honors will be held Saturday, August 17th, 11:00AM at Dunbar Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend Scott Linnerud.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 14 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019