GREER-Ernest Junior Hayes, 96, widower of Dorothy "Dot" Coggins Hayes, passed away on November 10, 2019.
A native of Laurens County, son of the late Ernest Charles and Ella Mae Green Hayes, he was a retired employee of Lyman Printing and Finishing, a US Navy WWII Veteran, a member of Abner Creek Baptist Church and former member at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church.
Surviving are one son, Larry Dean Hayes of Greer; one daughter, Mary Catherine Holliday of Spartanburg; one brother, Franklin Hayes of Lyman; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hayes was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Hayes and Hank Hayes and two sisters, Ethel Burrell and Ruby Mae Johnson.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary. Burial will be private.
Visitation will be held 9:30-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the mortuary.
The families are at their respective homes.
