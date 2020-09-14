STARTEX, SC- Ernest W Southern, 78, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born on July 05, 1942, he was the son of the late Grover Austin and Marie Gowan Southern and the widower of Shelby Jean Southern. He was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include three daughters, Jena Southern of the home, Dana Hunicutt and husband, Joey of Boiling Springs and Roxanne Buchanan of Greer; a sister, Lanelle Frost; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Nancy Pearson. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Melissa Buchanan; and a sister, Nancy Watson.
Graveside Services will be held at 12:30PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Padgett officiating. The family will receive friends from 11AM until 12PM prior to the service at Stribling Funeral Home.
