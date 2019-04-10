|
|
Ernest Turner, Jr., 77, passed away on March 30, 2019 in Laurel, MD. Mr. Turner was the son of Mary Frances Moss Turner and the late Ernest Turner, Sr. He was married to the late Loretta Knox Turner.
Ernest was preceded in death by his son, Darryl Turner.
He is survived by his daughter Tonia Turner of the home; his granddaughter, Brianna Jefferies of Baltimore, MD; his brother, James (Mary Jo) Turner of College Park, GA; his sisters, Carolyn Bowman of Upper Marlboro, MD, Joyce Shelton and Patsy Turner both of Spartanburg, SC and Norman (Ray) Lundy of Atlanta, GA.
Services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Compliments of J.W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019