BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mrs. Ernestine Taylor, 81, of Boiling Springs passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of Stewart Taylor of the home.
Mrs. Taylor was a native of Spartanburg County and a daughter of the late Hollis and Annie Bell Rhymer Taylor. She was a retired employee of Dritz and a member of Green River Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Terry and Sonya Taylor of Inman; a daughter: Myra Hughes of Boiling Springs; brothers: Joseph Taylor of Caroleen, NC and Eugene Taylor of Fairforest, SC; sisters: Jeanette Matheney, Mary Lee Womack, both of Spindale, NC; a sister-in-law: Helen Taylor of Spindale; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother: Raymond Taylor; an infant brother and sister; and a grandchild: Caroline Taylor.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel officiated by Rev. Darryl Taylor. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family will be at the home.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 11, 2019