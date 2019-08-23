Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
The United House of Prayer for All People
660 S. Church Street
Spartanburg, SC
Erskine Hawkins "Sonny" Styles


1946 - 2019
Erskine Hawkins "Sonny" Styles Obituary
Mr. Erskine "Sonny" Hawkins Styles, age 73 transitioned on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was born on February 24, 1946 in Spartanburg, SC to Mr. & Mrs. Walker Styles (both deceased).
Mr. Erskine Styles was truly blessed. He was a God fearing man who loved God and was loved by many. He is survived by his wife, four siblings, six children, six grandchildren, one great-grandson, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly.
Mr. Erskine Styles was laid to rest at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery, Inman, SC. His family will celebrate his life with a Memorial service on Saturday, August 24, 2019 @ 3:00pm at The United House of Prayer for All People, 660 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family has requested not to receive visitors prior to the Memorial and request that you send all condolences to 6287 Austin Park, Lithonia GA 30058.
Please continue to pray for the family during their time of bereavement.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
