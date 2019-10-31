|
|
WOODRUFF- Donald Erskine Sloan, 79, of Hwy. 221 went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Woodruff on April 1, 1940 to the late Earl Erskine and Mina Mae Morgan Sloan. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Amy Smith Sloan.
He is also survived by a son, David Sloan (Kim) of Rock Hill; a daughter, Donna Goodwin (Dennis) of Woodruff; 4 grandchildren, April Scott (Eric), Devin Kauffmann, Danielle Sloan (Rob Kravarik) and Hannah Grace Sloan, and 3 great-grandchildren, Keagen, Braylon and Kailee Scott.
He is also survived by 3 brothers, Kenneth Sloan (Dianne) of Barnwell, John Sloan (Sandra) and Rick Sloan (Toni) of Woodruff and 1 sister, Rita Mobley (Ed) of Woodruff. He was predeceased by a sister, Patsy Wood and a brother, Gerald Sloan.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church by Rev. Michael Cooke, Dr. Gary Rogers and Mr. David Sloan. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Enoree, S.C.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to AGAPE Care Center, 200 East Peachtree Street, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019