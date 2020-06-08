CHESNEE, SC- Ervalee Lawrimore Turner, 84, formerly of 1161 Cooley Springs School Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Manning Place Assisted Living.
Born in Conway, she was the wife of the late Austin B. Turner, the love of her life for 64 years and the daughter of the late Roland Lawrimore and Lumina Clardy Lawrimore. She was a homemaker, loved children and formerly worked in child care at First North. She was a caregiver for many people over the years, had a great love for her family and was an Air Force wife. Mrs. Turner loved sharing her love for Jesus and was a member of View Church.
Surviving are two sons, Warren E. Turner and wife, Pam of Greer and Reverend Doug Turner and wife, LouLyn of Chesnee; a daughter, Melissa Turner Lee and husband, Pao of Boiling Springs; two brothers, Lanier Lawrimore and wife, Doris of Morristown, TN and R.B. Lawrimore and wife, Flora Mae of Trinity, NC; a sister, Elaine Gore and husband, A.J. of Conway; seven grandchildren, Contessa Turner Wright and husband, Ryan, Megan Gray and husband, Jason, Caitlyn Turner, Austin Turner, Joshua Lee, Christopher Lee and Matthew Lee; two great-grandchildren, Christian Wright and Logan Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 9 at Sandy Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at church with Reverend Tyler Kirby officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: View Church, 5555 Parris Bridge Road, Boiling Springs, SC, 29316 or Regency Southern Care Hospice, 880 South Pleasantburg Drive, #A, Greenville, SC, 29607.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 8, 2020.