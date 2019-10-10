Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Foster Chapel Baptist Church Roebuck
Burial
Following Services
Heritage Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Ervin Floyd,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ervin Lee Floyd, Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ervin Lee Floyd, Jr. Obituary
Ervin Lee Floyd, Jr., 64, of 408 E Blackstock Rd. Spartanburg, SC passed October 6, 2019. He was the husband of Monica Nesbitt Floyd and son of the late Ervin Floyd, Sr. and Creola Edwards Floyd.
He was a 1974 graduate of Dorman High School and a member of the US Army Reserve Unit. Lee was a licensed residential contractor and was owner and operator of C.R.V. Specialties. Lee had a passion for pool and played in many tournaments and was the recipient of numerous awards from the American Poolplayers Association (APA).
Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, De-Ian Floyd, Derrick Foster, Breeyunna Floyd, Sierra Floyd, and Andrea (Rubin) Roland; fourteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Crawford and Ethan Floyd; and four sisters, Gennell Campbell, Gail Howell, Beverly (Malik) Floyd-Abdullah and Patina Bailey.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Foster Chapel Baptist Church Roebuck with burial in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ervin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now