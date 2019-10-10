|
|
Ervin Lee Floyd, Jr., 64, of 408 E Blackstock Rd. Spartanburg, SC passed October 6, 2019. He was the husband of Monica Nesbitt Floyd and son of the late Ervin Floyd, Sr. and Creola Edwards Floyd.
He was a 1974 graduate of Dorman High School and a member of the US Army Reserve Unit. Lee was a licensed residential contractor and was owner and operator of C.R.V. Specialties. Lee had a passion for pool and played in many tournaments and was the recipient of numerous awards from the American Poolplayers Association (APA).
Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, De-Ian Floyd, Derrick Foster, Breeyunna Floyd, Sierra Floyd, and Andrea (Rubin) Roland; fourteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Crawford and Ethan Floyd; and four sisters, Gennell Campbell, Gail Howell, Beverly (Malik) Floyd-Abdullah and Patina Bailey.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Foster Chapel Baptist Church Roebuck with burial in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019