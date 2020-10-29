1/1
Ervin O'Shields
CAMPOBELLO- Robert Ervin O'Shields, 87, of Campobello passed away on October 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Charles C. and Molly Raines O'Shields and husband of the late Sarah Page O'Shields.
He was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church and attended Bethel Baptist Church and was retired from Andrews Bearing.
He is survived by a son Robert L. O'Shields (Lori); three daughters Debra Cartee (Doug), Jane Clayton (Bill) and Gail Bright (Alan); seven grandchildren, Tanya Dukes, Melissa Clayton, Crystal Davis, Keith Cartee, Robb Pendleton, Lauren Wood and Matthew O'Shields; 11 great grandchildren and a special dear friend Rachel Mitts who has been by his side for the past five years.
He is predeceased by two brothers, Clifford O'Shields, Elford O'Shields and a sister, Ruth Mathis.
The family will receive friends from 3:30-4:30 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4:30pm in the funeral home chapel conducted by Dr. Henry Johnson and Dr. Reggie Parker. A private burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356 or to Bethel Baptist Church, 13040 Hwy 11, Campobello, SC 29322.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Agape Hospice and the Spartanburg Regional Emergency Room staff for their wonderful care of Mr. O'Shields.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC




Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:30 - 04:30 PM
Petty Funeral Home
OCT
29
Funeral service
04:30 PM
Petty Funeral Home
Guest Book sponsored by Petty Funeral Home

