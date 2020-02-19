|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Erwin LeRoy Williams, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born August 19, 1931, in Upper Darby Township, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Jennings Williams.
A U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Williams attended LaGrange College in LaGrange, GA and retired as Director of Patient Financial Services from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center with over 25 years of service. He was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church where he was a former Lay Reader and also a longtime member of the Evening Optimist Club.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Bessie Smith Williams; daughter, Donna Williams of Laurens, SC; grandson, Brandon Thomas Williams of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Wheatley and Kola's Williams; and brother, Carl Williams of Bridgeport, CT. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Donald Erwin Williams.
A service honoring his life will be conducted at 3:00 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, by The Rev. Robert L. Brown. Visitation will follow the service at the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2020