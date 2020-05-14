Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:30 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Essie M. Ballew Obituary
Landrum- Essie McFarland Ballew, 88, of Landrum passed away on May 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Merle Lee Ballew.
Essie was a cosmetologist and was a member of First Baptist Church of Landrum.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Rita Ann Ballew.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30pm Friday, May 15, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Mark Bishop.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2020
