BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Essie Virginia Armstrong Thomason Turner "Nana", 91, of Boiling Springs, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Lake Emory Post Acute Care of Inman.
Born February 27, 1929 in Spartanburg, SC, a daughter to the late William Augustus Armstrong and Alice Pluma Swinney Armstrong, she was the widow of Clarence Edwin Thomason and Robert Turner. Virginia was a member of Boiling Springs Church of Christ and was the last surviving Charter Member of Central Church of Christ. She was a nurturer of children within and outside of her family, had a true servant's heart, and never met a stranger. She was a strong animal advocate, had a great sense of humor and was the best cook (with a Southern flair)!
Surviving are her son, Mark Thomason of Boiling Springs, SC; her daughters, Sylvia Cooper of Gastonia, NC and Donna Ruff (Wesley) of Spartanburg; her son-in-law, Jeff Gilfillan of Gaffney; her sister, Esther Thorstad of Greenville, seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Kimberly Gilfillan; and a grandson, Jonathan Shane Thomason.
The family will receive friends from 1:00–1:45 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel, conducted by Minister Charles Clark. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
