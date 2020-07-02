

WOODRUFF, SC - Estelle Gilliam,85 of 620 Bill Pearson Road died June 27 2020.

She was the wife of the late Willie James Gilliam and the daughter of the late Willie Drummond and Luvenia Evins Jones. A member of Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church, Woodruff SC.

Survivors include five sons; Willie Fred Gilliam of Woodruff SC, Warren K.(Gwen )Gilliam of Spartanburg SC, Wally F.Gilliam of Woodruff SC,

Wylie B (Betty Jean) Gilliam of Wellford SC, and Charles (Min.Connie) Walton of Woodruff, SC. One daughter, Wandra Y. Hawthorne of Simpsonville, SC.

Four sisters Annie L.(Excel) Mosbey of Grand Prairie ,Texas ,Deborah M.(Eugene) Gillis of Mentone,CA. Elwillie Drummond and Diane Smith both of Spartanburg SC

Five brothers James C Evins of Stevens Point ,WI, George D.Evins of Henderson,NC, Dr.Kenneth E.(Charlotte ) Evins of Oxford, NC,

Edmund(Barbara) Drummond and James Curtis (Barbara) Drummond both of Wellford SC .

Graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Friday July 3, 2020 at Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery ,Woodruff SC

WJ Gist Mortuary

Woodruff SC



