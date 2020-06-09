SPARTANBURG, SC- Esther Mae "Ma Esther" Fincannon Willis, 96, of 290 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at White Oak at North Grove. Esther was born in Rutherford County, NC on May 18, 1924, a daughter of the late Myrtle Leo (Stallings) Fincannon and James Ralph Fincannon. She was the widow of Fred Bowdish Willis and was homemaker. She was a member of Fairforest Baptist Church where she was a member of the Young at Heart Group, the New Beginnings Sunday School Class and sang in the "Yesterday's Children" Church Choir.Esther is survived by a daughter, Katherine Medlock and husband Randy, of Spartanburg; two sons, Fred Willis and wife Dale, of Charlotte; Randy Willis and wife Jeri, of Spartanburg, six grandchildren, Nicole Scott (Brian) of Spartanburg, Juli MacMillan (Grant) of Spartanburg, Betsy Pearson of Inman, Jessica Jones (Aaron) of Charlotte, Allison Pogalz (Steve) of Charlotte, Olivia Lake (Andy) of Chesnee, and 15 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, Vergie Bridges and Lucille Simpson and a brother, Andrew Fincannon.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 10th at Fairforest Baptist Church with Rev David Swofford and Rev Kermit Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairforest Baptist Church, 115 Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301.Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory