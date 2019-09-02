|
DUNCAN- Esther Sue Wood passed away August 30, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, Sue was born November 22, 1946 to the late Vaxton D. and June Holtzclaw Wood.
Surviving are a sister, Christine W. Hudson (Joe); a brother, John D. Wood (Martha); a niece, Marla P. Wood; three nephews, Timothy Hudson, Eric Hudson and John D. Wood, Jr.; a special friend, Jim Page; and special dog, Bob.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park, 863 Gap Creek Road, Duncan, South Carolina 29334.
Visitation will be held after the service at the cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303 or Duncan United Methodist Church, 139 West Main Street, Duncan, South Carolina 29334.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 2, 2019