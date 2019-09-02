Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Wood Memorial Park
863 Gap Creek Road
Duncan, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Sue Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Sue Wood Obituary
DUNCAN- Esther Sue Wood passed away August 30, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, Sue was born November 22, 1946 to the late Vaxton D. and June Holtzclaw Wood.
Surviving are a sister, Christine W. Hudson (Joe); a brother, John D. Wood (Martha); a niece, Marla P. Wood; three nephews, Timothy Hudson, Eric Hudson and John D. Wood, Jr.; a special friend, Jim Page; and special dog, Bob.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park, 863 Gap Creek Road, Duncan, South Carolina 29334.
Visitation will be held after the service at the cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303 or Duncan United Methodist Church, 139 West Main Street, Duncan, South Carolina 29334.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now