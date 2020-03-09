Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451

Esther (Easler) Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther (Easler) Turner Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Esther Easler Turner, 83, of Spartanburg/Pacolet, SC died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born April 26, 1936 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Hazel Barnette Easler and the widow of Ernest Carrol Turner.
Mary was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg and loved collecting antiques.
Survivors include her daughters, Yvonne Berry (Mike) of Pacolet, SC and Donna Burdette of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Michael Berry (Lauren), Heather Penland (Sammy) and three great grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Lowe of Spartanburg, SC. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Eula Shook, Elliott Easler, and Carlton Easler.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Jonathan Weaver.
The family will be at the home of Yvonne Berry, 121 Noble Drive, Pacolet, SC
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -