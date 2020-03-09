|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Esther Easler Turner, 83, of Spartanburg/Pacolet, SC died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born April 26, 1936 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Hazel Barnette Easler and the widow of Ernest Carrol Turner.
Mary was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg and loved collecting antiques.
Survivors include her daughters, Yvonne Berry (Mike) of Pacolet, SC and Donna Burdette of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Michael Berry (Lauren), Heather Penland (Sammy) and three great grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Lowe of Spartanburg, SC. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Eula Shook, Elliott Easler, and Carlton Easler.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Jonathan Weaver.
The family will be at the home of Yvonne Berry, 121 Noble Drive, Pacolet, SC
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 9, 2020