PACOLET, SC- Mrs. Ethel Dillinger Duncan, age 84, wife of Ralph Duncan of 255 Walker St., Pacolet Mills, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Duncan was born February 28, 1935 in Spartanburg, a daughter of the late Jesse Dillinger and Jettie Bratton Dillinger. She was retired from Arkwright Mills in Spartanburg. Mrs. Duncan was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 64 years are a daughter, Rita Ramsey and husband Gary of Pacolet; two sons, Larry Duncan and wife Sherry of Abbeville and Roger Duncan and wife Jackie of Pacolet; four grandchildren, Damon Duncan and wife Kara, Ashlea Duncan, Brandon Duncan, and Tyler Gosnell; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one son, Johnny Duncan.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 24, 2019 at Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel conducted by the Rev. Damon Duncan. Burial will follow in Jonesville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 12:45 until 1:45 PM prior to the services at Holcombe's Jonesville Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 521 Peach Orchard Rd., Union, SC 29379.
The family is at the home, 255 Walker St., Pacolet Mills, SC 29373.S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 23, 2019