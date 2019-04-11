Home

Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Boiling Springs First Baptist Church
Ethel Mae Sasser


CHESNEE, SC- Ethel Mae Sasser of Chesnee passed away on April 6, 2019. She was married to Dr. Preston Sasser for sixty years. She was the mother of Michael and Daryl (Shan) Sasser. Born in Dover, NC on August 31, 1937, she was the oldest daughter of Ladydell & William Burkett's 12 children.
Ethel Mae was a caring and attentive wife and mother. She enjoyed watching sports, working crosswords, and keeping house. She was a lifelong volunteer at local schools and churches. She was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church. Her generosity and genial nature will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on April 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
