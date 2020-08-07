1/1
Ethel Othella Moore Anderson
1932 - 2020
MOORE, SC- Ethel Othella Moore Anderson, 87, wife of the late Harry White Anderson, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Born September 10, 1932, Ethel was a daughter of the late Fredrick Charles Moore, Sr. and Ava O. Worsham Howerton. She was a graduate of Dorman High School and married Harry in 1961. After their marriage, Ethel traveled with Harry during his service in the US Air Force, and finally settled in Moore, SC on the Anderson Farm. She joined Roebuck Baptist Church where she was a longtime member of the choir. Ethel was an avid bowler, active in the Spartanburg Women's Bowling Association.
Ethel is survived by her daughters, Brenda K. Pratt of Wisconsin and Vanessa D. Minton of Columbia, SC; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband of 52 years, she was predeceased by a daughter, Dana Sue Anderson; a brother, Fredrick C. Moore, Jr.; and a sister, Betty D. McLean.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 8th, 10:00AM in the Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roebuck Baptist Church, P O Box 490, Roebuck, SC 29376 or to Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery
August 7, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
