Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
White Plains Baptist Church
Mountville, SC
Etholia W. Green Obituary
LAURENS, SC- Etholia W. Green, 84 of 1044 S. Harper Street Ext. died December 2, 2019 at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Anderson White Jr., and Rose Ella Workman White.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 5 to 6 PM at the W. J. Gist Memorial Chapel, Woodruff, SC.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at White Plains Baptist Church, Mountville, SC with burial in church cemetery.
W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 7, 2019
