LAURENS, SC- Etholia W. Green, 84 of 1044 S. Harper Street Ext. died December 2, 2019 at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Anderson White Jr., and Rose Ella Workman White.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 5 to 6 PM at the W. J. Gist Memorial Chapel, Woodruff, SC.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at White Plains Baptist Church, Mountville, SC with burial in church cemetery.
W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 7, 2019