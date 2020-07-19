1/1
Etrulia Beason
Mrs. Etrulia Beason of Spartanburg, SC Died 07/10/2020 at Magnolia Manor, Spartanburg, SC.
She was the daughter of the late Dairoah and Mazie Kelly Beason.
Survivors are one son, Arther Sheldon Miller of Spartanburg SC; three sisters, Peggy Jean Jones, Lake Emory Inman, SC, Drucilla A. Jasper (Matthew Jr.) of Greer, SC, Laura Ruth Gentry of Spartanburg, SC; one grandchild, Shavatia Farr; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Family is at the home, 2787 New Cut Road Spartanburg, SC.
Grave side service will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Garden Inman, SC at 12 noon.
Cannon's Chapel of Funeral Service, Inman, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
