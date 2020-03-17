|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Etta Joline "Joey" Ross Smith, 75, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Valley Falls Terrace. Born June 4, 1944, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late James Albert and Virginia Pack Ross and widow of Donald Eugene Smith.
A graduate of Spartanburg High School, Mrs. Smith was a member of White Stone United Methodist Church and served as a CNA caring for the elderly for many years.
Survivors include her children, David Albert Belcher, Terry Mason Belcher, and Jeani Lynn Belcher; grandchildren, Cathy Belcher, McKensie Belcher, Mychal Ross Belcher (Brittany), and Robbie Bishop, all of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandchildren, Aiden Bishop, Camille Belcher, and Channing Belcher; sisters, Trena Ross and Myra Tisdale; brother-in-law, Pat Tisdale; nephews, Donnie Tisdale and Jeffery Tisdale; and great-nephew, Zack Tisdale.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Dustin Medalla, The Rev. Alan McCalister, and The Rev. Phillip Park. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Beaumont United Methodist Church, 687 North Liberty Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or White Stone United Methodist Church, 3386 Southport Road, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family expresses thanks to Dr. Baker Boles and his staff, Spartanburg Medical Center and the Mary Black Campus, Pacifica Assisted Living, Kindred Hospice, and Jessica and the staff at Valley Falls Terrace.
