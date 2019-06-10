|
|
On June 8, 2019, Eugene Nelson Bunt, age 90, went to be with our Lord and Savior following years of faithful service. After earning a degree in Theology in 1961 and pastoring churches in Rhode Island and Georgia, Gene answered the call to serve in the mission field where he served in Brazil from 1967-1986, Georgia from 1986-1997 and Bible Studies by Mail in New Mexico from 1997-2005. From 2005 on, he continued to serve with Source of Light Ministries as Regional Director to Central and South American branches.
Gene was preceded (in death?) by his first wife Grace Sobin Bunt (married 36 years) and second wife Grace Poelman Arsenault Bunt (married 17 years), a son David Bunt, and his 2 brothers David and Morris.
Gene is survived by his wife of 13 years, Hortense Koth Davis, and his 5 children Eugene Bunt Jr, Gail B Johnson (Dan), Paul Bunt (Beth), Rachel B Jones (Wesley) and adopted daughter Anna C Bunt. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 10, 2019